Battery by prisoners

Ryan A. Kinnett, 35, Indian Lane, Couderay is charged with battery by prisoners on December 8. In the complaint, Sawyer County Sheriff Deputy Cart Hartling said he was called at approximately 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 to the jail because of a fight that had occurred the night before. Hartling reviewed secured footage showing at approximately 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 8 another inmate using the jail phone near the TV area, and then Kinnett, sitting on his bunk and watching the other inmate, getting up and striking the other inmate with a closed fist in the right face and cheek area. The other inmate said Kinnett had been up for several days at a time and had an issue with the TV volume. The inmate said he wanted to pursue charges. The inmate also alleged that Kinnett hit another inmate after he had hit him but the other inmate declined to pursue charges. In a statement, Kinnett said he had not been taking prescribed medication for a personality disorder.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments