...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING...
Areas of light freezing drizzle, light snow, and fog are possible
this morning. This combination may create slippery conditions and
low visibilities for the morning commute.
Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of
ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution...
especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow
plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Burnett, Washburn and
Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog may result in some slippery
patches on roadways, especially on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Ryan A. Kinnett, 35, Indian Lane, Couderay is charged with battery by prisoners on December 8. In the complaint, Sawyer County Sheriff Deputy Cart Hartling said he was called at approximately 2:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9 to the jail because of a fight that had occurred the night before. Hartling reviewed secured footage showing at approximately 4:52 p.m. on Dec. 8 another inmate using the jail phone near the TV area, and then Kinnett, sitting on his bunk and watching the other inmate, getting up and striking the other inmate with a closed fist in the right face and cheek area. The other inmate said Kinnett had been up for several days at a time and had an issue with the TV volume. The inmate said he wanted to pursue charges. The inmate also alleged that Kinnett hit another inmate after he had hit him but the other inmate declined to pursue charges. In a statement, Kinnett said he had not been taking prescribed medication for a personality disorder.
