Tammy Roberta Streubel, 61, 7791 Lake Ave. East, Hayward, is charged with felony possession of fentanyl and heroin June 26. A sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop of a red Chevy Impala driven by Streubel on Highway K north of Kidds Road, in which the driver had a suspended license. A State Patrol K-9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. An officer found a needle near the driver’s compartment that tested positive for fentanyl. Four gem bags containing methamphetamine residue were found in a backpack. When Streubel was searched at the jail, three needles and a bindle of heroin were found concealed on her person.
A poll concerning whether a congressional investigation should be held concerning the January 6 riot/demonstration at the US Capital, the day the US House of Representatives and US Senate met to certify the Electoral College votes that determines presidential election winner.
