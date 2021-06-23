On June 16, Hayward High School Class of 2021 graduate and Hurricanes volleyball player Ciara Dennis signed a letter of intent to attend and play volleyball for Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, located one hour west of Kansas City, Missouri.

Ciara said she is “excited to move away from my small town.” She plans to earn her four-year liberal arts degree at Haskell University and then attend Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) in Eau Claire for their surgical technician program.

