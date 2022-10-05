kemmits

Christopher Steven Kemmits, age 30 of Exeland, passed away unexpectedly Friday September 30, 2022.

Christopher had the ability to lift anyone’s spirit. Christopher loved his family and friends deeply; he was always the person you could count on to be there for you no matter what. Christopher enjoyed being outdoors, he loved golfing, fishing, hunting, farming, logging, four-wheeling, spending time with family and friends, and his cow BoBo. Christopher’s heart of gold left us too soon, but we will always remember his kind soul, selflessness, drive to successes, his smile that would light up the room, his one-of-a-kind stories and his big heart with so much love to offer and give. We are forever grateful for the time we shared with him. He will be very sadly missed by family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Kemmits as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments