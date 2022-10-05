...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Christopher Steven Kemmits, age 30 of Exeland, passed away unexpectedly Friday September 30, 2022.
Christopher had the ability to lift anyone’s spirit. Christopher loved his family and friends deeply; he was always the person you could count on to be there for you no matter what. Christopher enjoyed being outdoors, he loved golfing, fishing, hunting, farming, logging, four-wheeling, spending time with family and friends, and his cow BoBo. Christopher’s heart of gold left us too soon, but we will always remember his kind soul, selflessness, drive to successes, his smile that would light up the room, his one-of-a-kind stories and his big heart with so much love to offer and give. We are forever grateful for the time we shared with him. He will be very sadly missed by family and friends.
