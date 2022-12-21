Nothing stirs the soul more than memories of Christmas past. It can be a treasured decoration, the smell of the balsam fir as it settles into the tree stand, the gifts stacked under the tree—or food. Christmas is full of food traditions—eggnog, peanut brittle, roast beef tenderloin with Yorkshire pudding, cranberry sauce, turkey, ham, candy canes, gingerbread men—the list is endless.

Food was not a big deal in our house when I was growing up. My mother didn’t like to cook and on the rare occasion she decided to be a sport it didn’t go well. So at Christmas I was always the default cook. I came to like cooking, primarily because it pleased my dad. So I threw myself into the turkey/ham dinner, the stuffing and mashed potatoes, the creamed corn and pearl onions. No one liked creamed corn or pearl onions except my father, which is exactly why I cooked them only for Christmas.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments