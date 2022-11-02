The annual Christmas 4 Kidz local toy drive is in progress, with last day of donations on December 10 at 3 p.m.

Donation boxes are located at Price Rite, Chippewa Valley Bank, MarketPlace, Vets Center, Associated Bank, Johnson Bank, Shell Lake State Bank, Frendsen Bank & Trust, Lake Kids, Hayward Credit Union, Stone Lake Dollar General, Hayward Dollar Tree, Intermediate School, Steakhouse & Lodge, Salvation Army Walgreens, L & M, Northern Lakes Do-It-Best Hardware and Northern Lakes Cenex.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments