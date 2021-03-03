CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A Chippewa Falls woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting a hitman to kill her daughter's father.

Melanie Schrader, 49, appeared in Chippewa County Circuit Court Tuesday where she entered the plea to an amended charge of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, WEAU-TV reported.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments