The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team concluded the 2020-21 season with a 4-0 loss to the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabres at a sectional quarterfinal playoff game in Chippewa Falls Friday night, Feb. 5.

The Sabres took a 1-0 lead in the first period and added two goals in the second period, one of them short-handed. The Sabres outshot the Hurricanes 38-16.

