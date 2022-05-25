John W. Stinson, Centennial, Colorado, was found in contempt of court in a Sawyer County child support case. He owes $3,127 in arrears. He was sentenced to 15 days in the Sawyer County Jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $500 toward the arrears on or before May 20, then paying $100 per month toward the arrears starting June 1, paying all court-ordered support on time and in full for 12 consecutive months, registering with the local Job Service and Concentrated Employment Program (CEP), seeking work according to the rules when he is unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week and furnishing evidence of work search, and cooperating with the child support agency by notifying them within 24 hours of any change in his address and/or the name and address of his employer. He is ordered to appear for a contempt review hearing on Sept. 12.
Harley J. Karow, 26, 43460 Big Brook Road, Cable, was found in contempt of court. He owes $11,610 in arrears. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Sawyer County Jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $500 toward the arrears on or before July 1, paying $35 per month toward the arrears beginning May 9, paying an $85 service of process fee by July 1, registering with the local Job Service and Concentrated Employment Program (CEP), seeking work according to the rules when he is unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week and furnishing evidence of work search, and cooperating with the child support agency by notifying them within three business days of any change in his address and/or the name and address of his employer. He is ordered to appear for a contempt review hearing on Sept. 12.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on which political party they believe will be energized if the US Supreme Court reverses the landmark abortion decision Roe vs. Wade that made abortion a right in all states.
