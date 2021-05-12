Found in contempt of court in Sawyer County child support cases were:

Miranda N. Hille, 25, 15243W Nelson Lake Road, Hayward. She was sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $50 toward the arrears by May 15, paying a $65 service of process fee, making all court-ordered payments on time and in full for 12 consecutive months; if unable to make payments and unemployed of employed less than 20 hours per week, filing completed seek-work forms with the child support agency; registering with the Concentrated Employment Program (CEP); and advising the agency within two working days of any change in her address and/or the name and address of her employer.

