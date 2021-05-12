Found in contempt of court in Sawyer County child support cases were:
Miranda N. Hille, 25, 15243W Nelson Lake Road, Hayward. She was sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $50 toward the arrears by May 15, paying a $65 service of process fee, making all court-ordered payments on time and in full for 12 consecutive months; if unable to make payments and unemployed of employed less than 20 hours per week, filing completed seek-work forms with the child support agency; registering with the Concentrated Employment Program (CEP); and advising the agency within two working days of any change in her address and/or the name and address of her employer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.