William L. Jacobs, 60, 14299W County Road E, Stone Lake, was found in contempt of court in a Sawyer County child support case. A bench warrant was served Dec. 17, 2021. He owes $21,069 in arrears.
Jacobs was sentenced to 20 days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $100 on or before Jan. 15, paying the prior $45 service of process fee by Feb. 1 and the $48 service fee on or before April 1, registering with the Concentrated Employment Program (CEP) prior to Dec. 27, 2021, and advising the child support agency within two business days of any change in his address and/or the name of his employer. If he is unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week and he is unable to make payments, he must seek work according to the rules and file evidence of his work search with the agency twice per month.
A question of how people view the activities of those 700-plus who have been "charged" with an offense that occurred during the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. This question was originally posted on Wednesday, Jan. 5, but then was taken down and re-written and then reposted because the original survey said "700-plus convicted..." but not all 700-plus who have been charged have been convicted. If you voted in the original Jan. 5 question, you can vote again because this is a new survey question.
