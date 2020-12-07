A warrant was issued for the arrest of Regan K. Jevnick, 45, 5064N Main Street, Winter, and his incarceration for 30 days under the Huber Law. He was found in contempt of Sawyer County Court Sept. 13, 2019, and has failed to comply with purge conditions of a child support order. He owes $47,805 in arrears.
Tyler L. Gramberg, 26, Turtle Lake, was found in contempt of court in a Sawyer County child support case. His most recent payment was made Jan. 23, 2020, and he owes $2,363 in arrears. The court ruled that he has not made a diligent effort to find work and has failed to provide the required information (his address, employer and income) within 10 business days. He was sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $100 toward the arrears by Dec. 15, then paying $25 per month toward the arrears, paying a $75 service of process fee on or before Dec. 1, making all court-ordered payments on time and in full for 12 consecutive months, and advising the child support agency within two business days of any change in his address and/or the name of his employer. If unable to make payments, he must apply for work according to the rules, and if unemployed, he must register with the Concentrated Employment Agency (CEP).
