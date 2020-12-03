Shawn A. Olson, 31, Cornell, was found in contempt of Sawyer County Court for failure to comply with child support orders. He owes $455 in arrears.
He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $100 per month toward the arrears as previously ordered, paying an old service fee of $87 within three weeks, paying $25 per month toward the new service fee of $55; when unemployed or employed less than 20 per hours per week, applying for work according to terms; paying all court-ordered child support on time and in full for 12 consecutive months, and notifying the child support agency of any change in address or employer within 24 hours of the change.
