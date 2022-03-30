...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch to a quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The following individuals were found in contempt of court in recent child support cases in Sawyer County Circuit Court:
• Shawn E. Humphries, 43, 15653W Hwy. 27-70, Stone Lake. He owes $22,627 in arrears and has willfully and intentionally failed to comply with court orders. He was sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $150 toward the arrears by March 28, then paying $50 per month toward the arrears beginning April 1 and paying $573 per month on current support on time and in full for 12 consecutive months; paying a $42 service of process fee by April 1; registering with the Concentrated Employment Program (CEP); searching for work according to the rules when unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week; and reporting any change in his employment and address to the child support agency within two business days.
