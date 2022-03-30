The following individuals were found in contempt of court in recent child support cases in Sawyer County Circuit Court:

Shawn E. Humphries, 43, 15653W Hwy. 27-70, Stone Lake. He owes $22,627 in arrears and has willfully and intentionally failed to comply with court orders. He was sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $150 toward the arrears by March 28, then paying $50 per month toward the arrears beginning April 1 and paying $573 per month on current support on time and in full for 12 consecutive months; paying a $42 service of process fee by April 1; registering with the Concentrated Employment Program (CEP); searching for work according to the rules when unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week; and reporting any change in his employment and address to the child support agency within two business days.

