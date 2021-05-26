Child support cases in Sawyer County Circuit Court:

Donald E. Kline, 59, 13938W Signor Street, Stone Lake, was found in contempt of court May 10, 2021. He owes $29,213 in arrears and has not made a diligent effort to find work. He is sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying a $70 service of process fee on or before July 1; paying support on time and in full for 12 consecutive months; if unable to make payments and unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week, applying for jobs according to the rules; if unable to find employment, registering with the CEP program; and cooperating with the child support agency by notifying them within three business days of any change in his address and/or the name and address of his employer, and staying in communication with the agency.

