Deanna L. Chadwick, 55, also known as Deanna L. Carlson, 11991W County Road B, Hayward, was found in contempt of court in a Sawyer County child support case. She was sentenced to five days in jail, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying all ordered child support time and in full for 12 consecutive months; if unemployed and unable to make payments, applying for at least five different jobs per week and furnishing evidence of work search; registering with the Concentrated Employment Program (CEP) when unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week; paying a $35 service of process fee within 30 days and advising the child support agency within 10 days of any change in her address and/or the name and address of her employer.
Warrants were issued for the arrests of two individuals in Sawyer County child support cases:
