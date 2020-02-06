Found in contempt of court in recent Sawyer County child support proceedings were:
Jeffrey A. Frey Jr., 28, W8570 Hilltop Lane, Ojibwa. His most recent payment was Dec. 27, 2018, and he owes $27,222 in arrears. He was sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying $100 toward the arrears by Jan. 31, then paying $50 per month toward the arrears until paid in full or further order of the court; making all court-ordered payments on time and in full for 12 consecutive months; paying $2.50 per month on service of process fees totaling $80; if unemployed, registering with the Concentrated Employment Program (CEP); when unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week and unable to make payments, applying for at least five different jobs per week and providing proof of work search; and advising the child support agency within 48 hours of any change in his address and/or the name and address of his employer.
