Jordon J. Gunderson, 32, 13739N Sabin Road, Hayward, was found in contempt of court in a Sawyer County child support case by failing to comply with the terms of a July 13, 2020, order: failing to pay toward arrears, file seek-work forms, pay a service of process fee and keep the child support agency advised of changes in employment and/or his address. He owes $2,394 in arrears. He was sentenced to five days in jail with Huber privileges, or until such time as purge conditions have been met. The purge conditions are: paying an outstanding $90 service of process fee on or before Sept. 1 and a current fee of $43 on or before Nov. 1; paying all court-ordered support on time and in full for 12 consecutive months; when unemployed, registering and participating in the Concentrated Employment program; and when unemployed or employed less than 20 hours per week, seeking work according to the rules.
