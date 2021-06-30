MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) — A toddler has been struck and killed by a train in Taylor County, according to sheriff's officials.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a pedestrian being struck by a train the the village of Lublin. When emergency responders arrived they found the individual who was struck and killed was a 2-year-old child who apparently was left unattended.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments