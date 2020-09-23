Coronavirus

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials Tuesday told visitors from Wisconsin for the second time that they must remain in quarantine for two weeks if they visit the city.

The order set to take effect Friday comes as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a "new public health emergency" because of a spike in coronavirus cases in that state and extended a statewide mask mandate there until Nov. 21.

