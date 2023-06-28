They’ve become a part of our summer tapestry, this Chequamegon Children’s Theater (CCT), now in their 36 th year with this year’s production the dynamic musical and fast-moving story, The SpongeBob Musical at Drummond High School, Friday and Saturday, July 28-29 at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee, July 30 at 2 p.m.

Jeri Overman, Managing Director and Costume Designer told the Record the season starts with casting on July 7 at the Congregational Church in Cable and rehearsals starting July 10 at 9 a.m. at the Drummond High School.

  

