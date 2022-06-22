30-mile race start

Chequamgon 100 riders in the 30-mile event pedal from the start line on the Birkebeiner Trail north of Highway 00 Saturday, June 18.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Chequamegon 100 mountain bike endurance races drew approximately 133 riders to the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) trails in Sawyer and Bayfield Counties Saturday, June 18.

Starting and finishing at the Highway 00 trailhead, the event featured races of 30, 65 and 100 miles, mostly on singletrack routes.

