During an April 13 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, state prosecutors dismissed charges against a Milwaukee man who was accused of being part of a home invasion on Water Street in the Town of Hayward July 14, 2016.

Dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion were charges against José Manuel Roche, 40, of armed burglary, criminal damage, criminal trespass to a dwelling and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments