CHARAC (Cable Hayward Area Arts Council) will hold a fundraiser, “Fall into Art,” at Lakewoods Resort, Cable, WI on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 5:30 to 8:30pm. The fundraising goal is primarily to award grants and scholarships to individual students going into art related or creative post- high school education. In addition, grants are awarded to area teachers to enhance or supplement arts education. Kelly Eggers of Hayward High School was recently awarded $1,000 for a class project. She explains:
“CHARAC has awarded me many grants over the past 12 years of working at Hayward High School, and I can’t thank them enough for their generosity. It has helped me create projects I would have never been able to do without their funding. We recently painted a large mural under bridge E near Stinnett landing allowing the biggest group I have yet to participate; also helping pay for transportation and miscellaneous items my school budget does not always allow for. They were a large sponsor in the past for my Color Run, created free for families in the community while raising money towards more “extras” in my department. My classroom still operates under old equipment and small working spaces, with large numbers of students; and these grants help provide experiences for my students they would not have had without them.”
An online survey question to Sawyer County Record readers about how they feel about the future of the United States? These days we hear a lot of concerning issues about our government, the economy and even our culture. How does this impact readers outlook on the future?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.