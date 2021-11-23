Having made it to the quarterfinals of the national America’s Main Street contest on Nov. 15, Hayward now is urging online voters to help its Main Street make it to the final 10 by continuing to vote until Dec. 12. Voters can continue to vote up to 25 times per day in this popularity contest.

One way the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, which entered Hayward in the national contest, is making the online voting even easier is by posting posters around the area with a QR code that people with smartphones can scan and in a few seconds can vote on the website for Main Street Hayward.

