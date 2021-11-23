For the 2021 America’s Main Street contest, the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce is using a QR Code, that digitized looking block, to help voters go online and vote from their smart phones. Use this QR code in the poster to connect and vote. Hayward is in the top 25 of the national contest and online voters have until Dec. 12 to put the downtown in the top 10. The contest is organized by Independent We Stand. This year’s contest is called America’s Main Streets Road to Recovery. Voters can also go to the web page for Hayward at https://mainstreetcontest.com/profile/121. Participants can vote up to 25 times per day in this popularity contest.
This QR code will take readers to the newest Sawyer County Record video promoting the America’s Main Street contest. It’s called “Vote for Main Street Hayward ... For a Mural of Reasons.” The video showcases all the murals found in the downtown.
Having made it to the quarterfinals of the national America’s Main Street contest on Nov. 15, Hayward now is urging online voters to help its Main Street make it to the final 10 by continuing to vote until Dec. 12. Voters can continue to vote up to 25 times per day in this popularity contest.
One way the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce, which entered Hayward in the national contest, is making the online voting even easier is by posting posters around the area with a QR code that people with smartphones can scan and in a few seconds can vote on the website for Main Street Hayward.
A question about what people like about Main Street Hayward, which is a quarterfinalist in the 2021 America’s Main Street contest this year called “Road to Recovery, a contest organized by Independent We Stand.
