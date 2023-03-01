The annual American Birkebeiner receives much attention across the state and region, and now it looks like the rest of America is going to know about our winter Nordic celebration with an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning Show.

A four-person crew from the national TV show documented the recent American Birkebeiner, from Thursday, Feb. 23 thru Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments