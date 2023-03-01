...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The crew from the CBS Sunday Morning Show out of New York include (from left) cameraman Efrain Robles, correspondent Conor Knighton, producer Aria Shavelson and sound man Jay Enyart. This was taken Saturday, Feb. 25 near the Birkie finish line in downtown Hayward.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Here the Record catches the camerman Efrain Robles and sound man Jay Enyart working the Barnebirkie on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Photo by Frank Zufall
Another angle of the CBS Sunday Morning Show crew working at the American Birkebeiner.
The annual American Birkebeiner receives much attention across the state and region, and now it looks like the rest of America is going to know about our winter Nordic celebration with an upcoming episode of CBS Sunday Morning Show.
A four-person crew from the national TV show documented the recent American Birkebeiner, from Thursday, Feb. 23 thru Saturday, Feb. 25.
