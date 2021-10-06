A Cash or Cans drive-through food drive for the Radisson-Winter, Lac Courte Oreilles and Hayward communities will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The event provides for safe and accessible participation to make donations of cash, or cans of non-perishable food, for distribution in the community through local food shelves.

