Carrie J. Wolfe, age 51, of New Post, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, peacefully at her home.

Carrie Jean Wolfe was born July 8, 1971, in Hayward, WI, the daughter of Donald “Ducky” Potack and LeeAnn (Wolfe) Tainter. She graduated from LCO High School.

