Carolyn Ruth Zorn passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on February 11th, 2023, at Water’s Edge Senior Living. She was a loving mother, aunt, sister, and friend to many the Hayward area.

Carolyn was born on March 11th, 1933 in Chicago Il and then grew up in Dekalb, Il with her mother and father, Allen and Alice Hunter, and younger brother, Richard Hunter. In 1953 she was married to Ralph R. Zorn, and went on to have seven children. Once their family was complete, Ralph and Carolyn moved the clan to Hayward, WI in 1972.

