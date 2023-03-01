...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Carolyn “Fred” Goetsch, 75, passed away on December 27, 2022, in her home in Hayward, WI, in the loving arms of her husband, Ray, after a long illness.
Born in David City, Nebraska on November 8, 1947, to Curtis and Henrietta (Smith) Nash. Carolyn graduated from Guilford High School in 1966. After graduation, Carolyn attended Illinois State University where she received her BS in education and a Master’s in counseling. After graduation she began her career at Central Catholic High School in Bloomington, IL where she was a part-time guidance counselor, taught Social Studies, and coached girls’ softball. In 1986, she was hired as guidance counselor at Newark High School, Newark, IL, retiring in 2005. While there, Carolyn was part of several groups that wrote and presented grants, and she helped thousands of students make life-long plans for college and beyond.
