Carolyn “Fred” Goetsch, 75, passed away on December 27, 2022, in her home in Hayward, WI, in the loving arms of her husband, Ray, after a long illness.

Born in David City, Nebraska on November 8, 1947, to Curtis and Henrietta (Smith) Nash. Carolyn graduated from Guilford High School in 1966. After graduation, Carolyn attended Illinois State University where she received her BS in education and a Master’s in counseling. After graduation she began her career at Central Catholic High School in Bloomington, IL where she was a part-time guidance counselor, taught Social Studies, and coached girls’ softball. In 1986, she was hired as guidance counselor at Newark High School, Newark, IL, retiring in 2005. While there, Carolyn was part of several groups that wrote and presented grants, and she helped thousands of students make life-long plans for college and beyond.

