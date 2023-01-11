gerich

Carol Ann Gerich, age 86, of Hayward, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Water’s Edge Care Center.

Carol was born April 5, 1936, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Harvey and Annabelle (Newman) Nicklas. In 1941 she moved to Lincolnwood, IL where she spent most of her school years. Carol was involved in every sport that was offered to girls including speed skating, baseball, basketball, field hockey and volleyball. Her family purchased a small diner in Shelby, MI where she finished her junior and senior years. Carol was voted the most athletic female of her 1954 graduating class.

