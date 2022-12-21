The Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes wrestling team defeated Ashland 54-30 in a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 13.
At 145 pounds, Trenton Kirkland continued his winning ways, defeating his Ashland opponent by fall in 2:23 to lift his season record to 12-0.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage resulting in power outages in cold weather. Blizzard conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
A question to Sawyer County Record readers about how much new snowfall they think there should be before deciding to closing a business or organization.
