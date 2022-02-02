The Hayward-Northwood Hurricanes wrestling team competed at the Heart O’ North Conference Super Duals in Spooner Friday, Jan. 28, losing to St. Croix Falls 49-15 and to Cameron 54-30.

“The super dual was a good event to get some more matches,” said Coach Curt Gerber. “We were down a few wrestlers but I thought we fought hard and did what we could as a team. As we prepare for the tournament series, these duals were a good way to get some competition in.”

