Hayward Hurricanes senior DJ Woelber signs a letter of intent to attend the College of St. Scholastica and play football for the Saints. Present for the signing were (L-R) Coach Noah LeBlanc, DJ’s parents Kelly and Kris and his sister Greta.
On National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Hayward Hurricanes senior Dennis “DJ” Woelber signed a letter of intent to attend the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth to play football for the Saints.
Woelber said he will play at linebacker. He plans to major in education and become a teacher.
