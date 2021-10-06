The Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball team won a conference match over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and posted a 1-3 record at a tournament in Amery over a very busy Homecoming Week.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Canes competed in a tournament in Amery. They lost to Prescott 0-2 with scores of 20-25, 17-25; lost to Unity, 15-25, 10-25; defeated Siren, 25-15, 25-16; defeated Prescott JV, 25-19 and 25-22; and lost to Spring Valley, 20-25, 18-25.
A question about how local businesses did this summer season or visitor season. Typically we are talking about that time between Memorial Day in May to Labor Day in September and little beyond. It appeared that businesses were busy and reports were generally positive, but what do business owners say?
