Natalie Miller (4) returns the ball in the Sept. 30 Hurricanes volleyball game against Barron at the RJS Gym.

The Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball team won a conference match over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and posted a 1-3 record at a tournament in Amery over a very busy Homecoming Week.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Canes competed in a tournament in Amery. They lost to Prescott 0-2 with scores of 20-25, 17-25; lost to Unity, 15-25, 10-25; defeated Siren, 25-15, 25-16; defeated Prescott JV, 25-19 and 25-22; and lost to Spring Valley, 20-25, 18-25.

