The Hayward Hurricanes girls volleyball team finished its regular season last week with “one of the best weeks of competition for us, especially the Cumberland match,” said Coach Alicia Wiebe.
“The girls showed strength and teamwork the whole week,” Wiebe said. “They were trusting each other and running plays with confidence. It was a fun atmosphere to be in and the girls left it all out on the court that night (against Cumberland). Although it didn’t end with a win on the scoreboard, it ended with a win in every other category and I am extremely proud of all the girls.”
