Canes, Beavers clash

Hurricane guard Henry Schmitt (5) reaches for the ball as Cumberland’s Jax Effertz watches during the Jan. 15 basketball game at the RJS Gym in Hayward.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team posted their first conference win of the season, 58-55 over the Oredockers in Ashland Thursday, Jan. 13.

The Canes jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 31-26 at halftime.

