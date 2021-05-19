The Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team won two conference games last week, 4-1 over St. Croix Falls and 15-9 over Barron, to improve their conference record to 6-3 and overall season mark to 8-3.

In the home game against Barron on May 13, Soile Doyle had three hits including a home run and a walk, Riley Sprenger had a triple and three singles, going four for five, and Kennedy Sprenger had three doubles and two singles, going five for five.

