Swinging at pitch

Hurricanes batter Maekayla Cadotte swings at a pitch during the Canes’ softball game against Spooner on May 4.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes softball team defeated Cumberland and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser in home doubleheaders May 5 and May 7 to improve their season record to 11-2 and Heart O’ North mark to 8-2.

On Thursday, May 5, the Canes swept the Cumberland Beavers 12-2 and 12-1 at Diane Hedin Field.

