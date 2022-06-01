The Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team concluded an outstanding 2022 season last week with a 10-0 win over Black River Falls and a 5-3 loss to Altoona in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs.

On Thursday, May 26, the Altoona Railroaders defeated the Hurricanes 5-3 at Diane Hedin Field in Hayward.

