Out at first

Hurricanes first baseman Maekayla Cadotte takes a throw to make the put-out of Northwestern runner Angela Brinker during the April 21 softball game in Hayward.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes softball team swept two games from the Ladysmith Lumberjills by scores of 14-1 and 12-1 on a windy, cold Monday, April 25, at Diane Hedin Field in Hayward.

The wins improved the Canes’ overall record to 6-1 and their Heart O’ North Conference mark to 3-1.

