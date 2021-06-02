The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team ran to a 4-0 win over the Spooner-Shell Lake Rails in a game at Heidi Friermood Field Thursday, May 27. Greta Schmitt scored three goals to earn a hat truck anad Rosa Flores scored on a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Mikaliah Kosterman got the shutout in the nets. The Canes improved their season record to 4-5-2.
