Hurricanes honor Gibson Walsh family

The Hurricane Hockey Club and Hurricanes team presented No. 20 jerseys and a No. 20 blanket to the family of the late Gibson Walsh Saturday, Jan. 29. On the ice (L-R) are Sonny Johnson, Athletic Director Billy O’Brien, Coach Rob Novak, Shae Martin, Sam Bergum, Cole Asp (mostly covered up by Cole Haack), Cole Haack, Keegan Walsh (Gibson’s brother), Pat Walsh (Gibson’s Grandpa), Jace Pulskamp (handing jersey), Deb Walsh (Gibson’s mom), Tyler Walsh (Gibson’s dad) and Tim Walsh (Gibson’s Uncle)

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team and other community members paid tribute to the late Gibson Walsh during Hockey Day in Hayward Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Hayward Sports Center.

Walsh passed away Oct. 15, 2021, following a tragic accident in La Crosse, where he was attending Western Wisconsin College.

