After a 5-1 loss to host Central Wisconsin Storm in their opening game, the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team rallied for a 4-2 win over the Eau Claire Area Stars to take third place in the season-opening Gobbler Cup at Mosinee Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27.
The Storm scored four goals in the second period to propel their win over the Canes on Friday. Hayward avoided a shutout with a goal by Riley Sprenger with 2:43 left in the third period.
A question about what people like about Main Street Hayward, which is a quarterfinalist in the 2021 America’s Main Street contest this year called “Road to Recovery, a contest organized by Independent We Stand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.