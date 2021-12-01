After a 5-1 loss to host Central Wisconsin Storm in their opening game, the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team rallied for a 4-2 win over the Eau Claire Area Stars to take third place in the season-opening Gobbler Cup at Mosinee Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27.

The Storm scored four goals in the second period to propel their win over the Canes on Friday. Hayward avoided a shutout with a goal by Riley Sprenger with 2:43 left in the third period.

