/Canes battle Washburn

Hurricanes player Anna Morgan, left, battles a Washburn player for control of the ball during the April 26 girls soccer game at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team posted wins over Spooner and Superior while losing to Washburn-Bayfield in games last week. The results brought the Canes’ season record to 6-4.

On Friday, April 29, the Hurricanes shut out the Superior Spartans 2-0 at Heidi Friermood Field. Gretta Schmitt scored an unassisted goal in the 13th minute and the Canes took a 1-0 lead at halftime.

