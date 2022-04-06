The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team opened the season with two wins last weekend at the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander.

In their first game Friday night, the Canes posted a 3-0 victory over Three Lakes-Phelps. Anna Morgan scored a hat trick and Brooke Brennan posted the shutout in goal.

