Strong kick

Hurricane player Natalie Miller slams the ball toward the goal on a corner kick during the girls soccer game against Eau Claire Regis McDonell May 13. Greta Schmitt’s goal in the 64th minute lifted the Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Eau Claire Regis-McDonell Thursday, May 13, at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward. Assisting on the winning goal was Payton Carothers. Hayward outshot Regis-McDonell 12-7. Mikailah Kosterman had seven saves in the nets for the Canes. The Canes improved their season record to 3-2-1, while Regis-McDonell fell to 2-2.

 Photo by Terrrell Boettcher

