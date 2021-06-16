After defeating Baldwin-Woodville 4-0 in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal playoff on June 10, the Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team lost to Rice Lake 6-0 for the regional championship on June 12.
In Thursday’s game at Heidi Somerville Field, the Canes jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, as Greta Schmitt scored in the fifth minute with an assist from Lilyana Petty and Erin Morgan tallied in the sixth minute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.