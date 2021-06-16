Battle for the ball

Hayward’s Greta Schmitt, left, battles with a Baldwin-Woodville player for control of the ball in the girls soccer regional semifinal playoff game June 10 at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

After defeating Baldwin-Woodville 4-0 in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal playoff on June 10, the Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team lost to Rice Lake 6-0 for the regional championship on June 12.

In Thursday’s game at Heidi Somerville Field, the Canes jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, as Greta Schmitt scored in the fifth minute with an assist from Lilyana Petty and Erin Morgan tallied in the sixth minute.

