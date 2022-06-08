Canes vs. Osceola

Hurricane player Greta Schmitt advances the ball in Hayward’s girls soccer playoff game June 2 against Osceola. The Canes won this game, 2-0.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team went 1-1 in the WIAA Division 3 regional playoffs last weekend.

On Thursday, June 2, the Canes defeated the Osceola Chieftains 2-0 in the regional semifinal at Heidi Friermood Field.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments