The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team came up on the short end of a 44-39 battle with Cameron Friday, Dec. 16, on the Canes’ home court.

Cameron held a 20-17 halftime lead and outscored the Canes by a bucket, 22-20, in the second half to maintain the lead and claim the victory. The Canes were plagued by cold shooting throughout the game.

